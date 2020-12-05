CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 7,793 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 78 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 375,019 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,910, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 297 probable deaths have been reported in individuals with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/j30zCWjTu6
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) December 5, 2020
So far 2,292,178 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,272,182 on Friday. A total of 4,525,760 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
Lake County
Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S. Court St.
Crown Point, IN
Jasper County
Rensselaer Fire Station
1060 W. Clark St.
Rensselaer, IN
Sullivan County
4-H Fairgrounds 1301 E. County Rd. 75 N
Sullivan, IN
Wabash County
Friends Church
3563 S. IN-13
Wabash, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
