CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was in custody Saturday evening, after a standoff at the Best Western Grant Park Hotel in the South Loop.
A police SWAT team responded to the hotel at 1100 S. Michigan Av. shortly after 9 a.m., after a man barricaded himself in a room.
Police won’t say what started the confrontation.
However, police have said a 2-month-old baby girl was involved, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
