CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based A Silver Lining Foundation provides breast cancer health screenings free of charge, no questions asked. Their services are even more in need right now during the COVID-19 pandemic as many are losing their jobs and health insurance.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with founder Dr. Sandy Goldberg about the great need for the foundation’s services during the pandemic.

“It has exploded, to the point, where we at A Silver Lining Foundation have added an extra category of people that we fund. We call them the newly underinsured. These are people — women and men — who had a job, who had insurance, and woke up the next morning and had neither. Many of them were scheduled already for diagnostic testing, including breast biopsies and were having to cancel their potentially life saving tests because they were not able to afford them, and that is where we stepped in,” Goldberg said.

The foundation is celebrating 18 years this year. Goldberg said about 29,000 to 30,000 people have benefited from the foundation’s work.

“What we have to remember is men can get breast cancer as well,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg said there has also been an increase in the number of men taking part in the foundation’s breast health testing during the pandemic.

Goldberg, who is celebrating her 20th year of breast cancer survivorship, started the foundation with her husband. She said she realized how fortunate she was to be able to afford treatment and insurance and get the best advice available, and she wondered how others not so fortunate could navigate all that needs to be done to mitigate the disease. She said everyone deserves a chance to live, and no one in need is turned away.

The foundation partners with 15 local hospitals.

