DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chciago Public Schools, COVID-19, Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parents have one more day to tell Chicago Public Schools if they will send their children back to school or have them continue learning at home.

Classes will begin in person on Jan. 11 for preschool students and those in cluster programs.

Students in kindergarten through 8th grade will return to school on Feb. 1.

CPS is asking parents to submit their learning preference form by Monday, Dec. 7.

This story previously stated the deadline was Dec. 6. 

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff