DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tim McGill, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A little light snow or some flurries are expected early Sunday evening, and then some light lake-effect snow will follow overnight into early Monday – mainly in northern Indiana.

Minor accumulation is possible. The lows for Sunday night are in the upper 20s.

We can’t rule out a few flurries Monday, but look for a mostly quiet pattern with a warm-up next week.

For Monday, the high is near 40.

At A Glance: 12.6.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be 50 or warmer Wednesday through Friday. But it will be turning colder by next Sunday with more snow on the way late this upcoming weekend.

High Temperatures: 12.6.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff