CHICAGO (CBS) — Some snow flurries and even snow showers are possible Sunday morning as well as Sunday night. In the warmer daytime temperatures these could come down as sprinkles or a mix. Much of Sunday’s minor precipitation will be near Lake Michigan.
After some overnight snow showers, Monday brings sunshine, and the Chicago area should remain dry through the week.
A warming trend is ahead with temperatures climbing to about 51 degrees by Wednesday.
Forecast:
Sunday: A snow shower or sprinkle possible near the lake. High 39
Sunday night: A snow shower. 30
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 40.