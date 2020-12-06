CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in East Ukrainian Village Sunday morning.
A 28-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of West Fry Street around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and announced a robbery. He then shot the victim in the leg, and the victim ran from the scene, police say.
The victim said he then heard multiple gunshots.
Officers who arrived on the scene found the unidentified shooter unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, where he died.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
The man who died is currently a John Doe.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Buffalo Grove Man At Odds With Village Over Holiday Light Display
- Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, Caught In Federal Corruption Probe, Dies Of COVID-19
- COVID In Illinois: Massive Northbrook Hotel Wedding Reception Called Potential ‘Super-Spreader Event’ By Cook Cook County Health Department