DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, East Ukrainian Village, John Doe, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in East Ukrainian Village Sunday morning.

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of West Fry Street around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and announced a robbery. He then shot the victim in the leg, and the victim ran from the scene, police say.

The victim said he then heard multiple gunshots.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the unidentified shooter unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, where he died.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The man who died is currently a John Doe.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff