DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Eisenhower Expressway, fatal crash, Pedestrian Hit

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Eisenhower involving a pedestrian.

Police say the incident in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Independence Avenue happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers were still on the scene investigating and the left three eastbound lanes were closed as of 9 a.m. The right lane was open.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff