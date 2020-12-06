CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Eisenhower involving a pedestrian.
Police say the incident in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Independence Avenue happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers were still on the scene investigating and the left three eastbound lanes were closed as of 9 a.m. The right lane was open.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
