CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 6,678 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 381,617 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,944, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
An additional 298 probable deaths have also been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,309,879 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,292,178 on Saturday. A total of 4,577,211 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
