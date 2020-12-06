Taking A Sad Sunday And Making It Worse: Trubisky Fumbles, Bears Blow Lead And Lose To LionsDisappointment was far from strong enough a word for the Bears on Sunday, as they blew a lead and dropped their sixth straight – this time to the Detroit Lions.

No. 24 Hawkeyes Score 35 Straight To Beat Fighting Illini 35-21Spencer Petras threw three touchdown passes and No. 24 Iowa scored 35 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early to beat Illinois 35-21 on Saturday.

Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy TraskThe Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.

'Would Take Minor Miracle' For LSU To Beat #1 Alabama Says CBS' Carter BlackburnThe top-ranked Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge this weekend to face an LSU team struggling this season.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run DefenseMontgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.

Bears vs. Lions: Three Things To WatchWill Mitchell Trubisky continue his mastery over Detroit? Nobody may have been sadder to see Lions head coach Matt Patricia go than Trubisky.