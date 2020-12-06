DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot to death late Sunday afternoon in the driver’s seat of a car in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police were called at 5:11 p.m. for shots fired in the 5100 block of West Melrose Street.

They found the man, age unknown, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Five detectives were investigating late Sunday.

