CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot to death late Sunday afternoon in the driver’s seat of a car in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Police were called at 5:11 p.m. for shots fired in the 5100 block of West Melrose Street.
They found the man, age unknown, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Area Five detectives were investigating late Sunday.
