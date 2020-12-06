CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after she was shot in her vehicle in North Chicago early Sunday morning.
Police say the 47-year-old woman was driven to the North Chicago Police Department by a man who was in the parked car with her when she was shot. The two were in the vehicle in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street, which is one-way for southbound traffic only.
She was in the passenger seat when another vehicle drove past them and parked directly in front of them. Someone inside that vehicle then shot several times at the victim’s vehicle. The woman was struck, but the driver was not.
The vehicle with the shooter then fled from the scene.
The man in the victim’s vehicle then drove her to the police department, but she was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation by the North Chicago Police Department and the Major Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Chicago Police at (847)596-8700. Anonymous tips can also be made at: http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/