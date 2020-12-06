CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Disappointment was far from strong enough a word for the Bears on Sunday, as they blew a lead and dropped their sixth straight – this time to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions had been on their own five game losing streak when the beat the Bears 34-30, in their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell.

The Bears are on their worst skid since they dropped eight in a row in 2002. And the latest loss figures to fuel more speculation about coach Matt Nagy’s future. He lit into his team following a blowout at Green Bay last week, then watched a 10-point lead disappear in the final moments.

Nagy did not get into any concerns about his job status as he spoke to reporters after the game. But he said: “It stings. It hurts. This is difficult. It’s not easy. It’s not fun when you’re losing.”

The Bears led 30-20 early in the fourth quarter after Mitchell Trubisky threw an 11-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet on a bootleg. Bilal Nichols then intercepted a short pass intended for Jesse James.

But the Bears (5-7) fell apart down the stretch. A fumble by Trubisky proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Detroit had already cut it to 30-27 with 2:18 left on Stafford’s 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. The Bears had a third down at their 17, when Trubisky was strip-sacked by the Lions’ Romeo Okwara.

Lions defensive tackle John Penisini recovered the ball and the Lions took over at the Bears’ 7.

Detroit’s Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 afterward. He then ran it in two plays later for his second touchdown of the game, and the Lions came out on top after losing four of five.

BEARS STATS

Trubisky was 26 of 34 for 267 yards and a touchdown. The 2017 second overall draft pick played turnover-free ball until the strip-sack after giving it away three times against the Packers in his first start since Week 3.

David Montgomery ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 13-yard TD in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the final minute of the half to make it 23-13.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also returned the game’s opening kickoff 45 yards, leading to a field goal. Allen Robinson caught six passes for 75 yards.

INJURY REPORT

Lions: RT Tyrell Crosby (ankle), CB Mike Ford (back) and S C.J. Moore (ankle) were hurt. Moore was injured blocking on a third-quarter punt return. … WR Kenny Golladay (hip) missed his fifth straight game.

Bears: TE J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.

UP NEXT

Lions: host Green Bay on Dec. 13.

Bears: host Houston on Dec. 13.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Also From CBS Chicago: