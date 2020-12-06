CHICAGO (CBS) — Some families received hope and warmth for the holidays on Sunday, as the Terrell Bosley Anti-Violence Association held its eighth annual coat giveaway.
Bosley was 18 when he was shot and killed during a robbery in 2006 as he unloaded musical equipment outside the Lights of Zion Missionary Bible Church. He was a musician who loved playing gospel music.
Today, his parents are keeping his memory alive.
Volunteers handed out coats, hats, and face masks to dozens of kids. They also provided hot meals to families.
The Bosleys said since losing their son, they are turning their paint into purpose – hoping to curb gun violence in Chicago.
