CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and a 15-year-old boy were shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of West Polk Street, police said.
The 45-year-old woman and the boy were getting out of a car on the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and fired shots at both of them, police said.
The woman was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while the boy was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Sunday.
