CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were rushed to the hospital Monday evening from the scene of a fire in Englewood.
The fire broke out in the house at 5818 S. Peoria St., the Fire Department said. The blaze was on the first floor of the one-and-a-half-story house.
2020 STILL AND BOX ALARM— 5818 S PEORIA 1 1/2 story ordinary 25 X 75 fire on first floor. Occupied. Fire is out EMS Transport 70 Y/o F critical , 66 Y/O M red& 41 Y/O F yellow All to U of C. Companies washing down at present. All companies working pic.twitter.com/Fdu8uEVY99
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 8, 2020
A 70-year-old woman was in critical condition, a 66-year-old man was in serious-to-critical condition, and a 41-year-old woman was in fair-to-serious condition when paramedics rushed them from the scene, the Fire Department said.
All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CFD made 2 rescues upon arrival. Companies still working at present. pic.twitter.com/LgOyjFUOhi
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 8, 2020
The fire was out by 9:20 p.m., but firefighters remained at the scene.
