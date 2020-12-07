DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, Fire, Peoria Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were rushed to the hospital Monday evening from the scene of a fire in Englewood.

The fire broke out in the house at 5818 S. Peoria St., the Fire Department said. The blaze was on the first floor of the one-and-a-half-story house.

A 70-year-old woman was in critical condition, a 66-year-old man was in serious-to-critical condition, and a 41-year-old woman was in fair-to-serious condition when paramedics rushed them from the scene, the Fire Department said.

All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The fire was out by 9:20 p.m., but firefighters remained at the scene.

TONIGHT AT 10: CBS 2’s Jermont Terry has more on the fire.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff