CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 39 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of early Monday morning, and six of them had been killed.

In one incident in broad daylight on Saturday, a 53-year-old man was shot and killed while inside his vehicle in the 3100 block of North Sawyer Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood. At 1:06 p.m., the man was in his vehicle on the street when another light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots at the victim’s car, police said.

The victim was wounded in the back and head and was pronounced dead soon afterward at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. He was identified as Enrique Sanchez.

Another man was found dead with multiple gunshots at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the vestibule of a residential building in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard in the Kenwood neighborhood. Police said the man – age unknown – was found with gunshot wounds to the face and chin and was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no witnesses to the shooting, and the case has been classified as a death investigation rather than a homicide investigation pending further investigation by Area One detectives.

A man was killed and a woman was wounded at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue in West Town. Police said the 28-year-old man was walking when someone came by in a vehicle and shot him in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 24-year-old woman was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition after being shot in the back.

In the 1200 block of West Fry Street in East Ukrainian Village early Sunday, police said a suspected robber was shot and killed by a third party after shooting another man during a robbery.

A 28-year-old man was walking around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and announced a robbery. The robber then shot the victim in the leg, and the victim ran from the scene, police say.

The victim said he then heard multiple gunshots. Officers who arrived on the scene found the suspected robber unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 5:11 p.m. Sunday, a man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the driver’s seat of a car in the 5100 block of West Melrose Street in Portage Park. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 9:13 p.m. Sunday, three assailants came up to a man in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street in the South Austin neighborhood and shot him multiple times in the back. The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal incidents, four people were shot late Friday night in the 4400 block of West Adams Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. At 10:49 p.m., the victims were standing outside a residential building when at least one assailant fired from the street and shot them all.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and elbow and a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were at fair condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, along with a 53-year-old man who was shot twice in the leg, police said.

The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the face and arm and tried to drive himself to the hospital. The Fire Department caught up with him in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway and rushed him to Stroger too. He was in serious condition, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, in yet another incident that is part of a disturbing trend in Chicago, a man was shot and wounded during an attempted carjacking in South Shore.

This incident happened at 2:28 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Crandon Avenue. A 44-year-old man was at a gas station when someone came up and entered the driver’s side of his vehicle, police said. A fight broke out between the two, and the assailant took out a gun and shot the man, police said.

The victim was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was among two victims who was wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at 3:22 p.m. and also wounded a 45-year-old woman.

The woman and the boy were getting out of a car on the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and fired shots at both of them, police said. The woman was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while the boy was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

