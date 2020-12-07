DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and lakeside sprinkles and flurries linger through sunset.

The low for Monday night is 30.

Lows Tonight: 12.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tuesday will be breezy, with a southwest wind flow developing 15-25 mph. This flow will begin to usher in a milder air mass.

Tomorrow's Planner: 12.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Tuesday is 41.

Highs Tomorrow: 12.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We can expect to hit 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. The normal high is 37 degrees.

A wet system this weekend will bring rain Friday afternoon through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast: 12.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

As that system departs, colder air mixes in to change some of the rain to snow Saturday night.

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist