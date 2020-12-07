CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and lakeside sprinkles and flurries linger through sunset.
The low for Monday night is 30.
Tuesday will be breezy, with a southwest wind flow developing 15-25 mph. This flow will begin to usher in a milder air mass.
The high for Tuesday is 41.
We can expect to hit 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. The normal high is 37 degrees.
A wet system this weekend will bring rain Friday afternoon through Saturday.
As that system departs, colder air mixes in to change some of the rain to snow Saturday night.
