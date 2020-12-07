CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday, the city of Chicago starts a month-long quest to making progress in healing racial divides.

“Together We Heal” is a new citywide initiative where people all across Chicago are asked to host candid conversations, healing circles and other activities designed to challenge their thoughts on race.

“Whether it be the on-going health crisis or protests that have erupted in response to racial inequality, the events of this year have urged us to fully acknowledge how racism continues to drive systemic inequity both in our city and across our country,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

There is an online “Healing Map” showing where people are taking part. The event is set to culminate in a virtual healing summit at the end of January. Some of the events being coordinated include:

*Organize a virtual healing event with friends, neighbors, colleagues, family members, and other social networks

*Share their experience through an online form that populates the interactive “Healing Map” that showcases reported events throughout the city

*Champion efforts throughout the next several weeks through community and social media activations.

“As we advance racial healing in our city, it is important to remember that healing is a gift;” said Glenance Green, Co-Founder of Black Researchers Collective. “One that must first be given to ourselves before we can authentically, vulnerably, and deeply engage in collective efforts with others to the greatest extent possible.”

According to the city, the initiative is a “project to address the nation’s current racial climate, exacerbated by COVID-19, the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. And the civic unrest that followed, loss of jobs and businesses and destruction of community assets – as well as the decades of racial inequities in Chicago.”

