CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County is re-starting its emergency cash program, and this time there is a lot more money available for people struggling in the pandemic.
“They are the receptionist in your dental or optometrist’s office, the stage technician or performer from an arts organization, or the hospitality worker whose hours have been reduced or who has been laid off due to closures,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
The Resident Cash Assistance Program hands out onetime, $600 payments to eligible suburban Cook County residents.
The program now has $9 million, compared to $2 million during the last round back in October.
The county hopes to help more than 10,000 people.
You can apply now through Friday on the Cook County website.
