CHICAGO (CBS) — Dizziness, muscle aches and confusion are all symptoms some COVID-19 survivors are suffering months after their diagnoses.

There are several things linked to the cause of these neurological problems, ranging from low oxygen levels in the body during COVID-19 infection to the virus infecting a person’s brain, according to just-released research done in Chicago on the longterm effects of COVID-19.

“No smell, no taste, horrible body aches, and it really attacked my legs, horrible leg pains,” said COVID-19 patient Maria Manfredini.

She got COVID-19 six months ago. She is still feeling the effects of the virus. Brain fog is among her worst symptoms.

“It’s extremely frustrating because everybody, the first thing they tell me is, ‘Well you look great. You can’t be sick.’ At the end of the day I’m exhausted. I’m in pain,” she said.

Neurological problems are common among those who have had COVID-19. A new Northwestern Medicine study looked at the first, 509 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus at the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 82% had a range of neurological problems while battling the virus.

“Muscle pain, headache, dizziness, encephalopathy, which is alteration of brain function, that can go all the way to coma and trouble with smell and taste,” said Dr. Igor Koralnik with Northwestern Medicine’s Department of Neurology.

Koralnik conducted the study and also heads the Northwestern Medicine Neuro COVID-19 clinic. He said in some cases brain function was severely altered.

“Only one-third of those with encephalopathy were able to care for their own affairs after discharge, compared to 90% of those who did not have encephalopathy,” he said.

Koralnik said one out of five of those with encephalopathy, passed away from the disease. He said the trend is for people with lingering symptoms, like Manfredini, to improve in time. She is what is called a long hauler. She had been healthy before getting Covid-19 and had less severe symptoms, but her issues continue.

“They think I’ll fully recover, which is, you know, fantastic,” she said. “But at the end of my appointment with him, I just broke down again and thanked him.”

Symptoms, like headache and leg pain are treated with medications. Cognitive rehab is also available depending on the person’s cognitive problems.

