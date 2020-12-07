CHICGAO (CBS)– A driver crashed into a gate near an Amazon Hub in the Woodlawn neighborhood after a medical emergency.
The crash took place early Monday morning.
The driver is expected to recover.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Buffalo Grove Man At Odds With Village Over Holiday Light Display
- Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, Caught In Federal Corruption Probe, Dies Of COVID-19
- COVID In Illinois: Massive Northbrook Hotel Wedding Reception Called Potential ‘Super-Spreader Event’ By Cook Cook County Health Department