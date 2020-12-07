DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Amazon, Crash, Woodlawn

CHICGAO (CBS)– A driver crashed into a gate near an Amazon Hub in the Woodlawn neighborhood after a medical emergency.

The crash took place early Monday morning.

The driver is expected to recover.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff