CHICAGO (CBS) — Police robber shot and wounded a man, and was then shot dead himself by a third party, in East Ukrainian Village Sunday morning.
A 28-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of West Fry Street around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and announced a robbery. The robber then shot the victim in the leg, and the victim ran from the scene, police say.
The victim said he then heard multiple gunshots.
Officers who arrived on the scene found the suspected robber unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
The man who died has not been identified.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
