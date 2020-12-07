CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after being dragged by a driver who drove off during a traffic stop in River North, police said.
At 3:56 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation in the 700 block of North State Street. The 28-year-old woman driving the car could not provide a valid driver’s license or insurance to officers, police said.
Officers told the woman to step out of the car, but she instead began driving away, dragging an officer who was on the passenger side, police said.
The car was stopped a short distance away, and the officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a knee injury in fair condition, police said.
The driver was taken into custody, police said.
Also From CBS Chicago: