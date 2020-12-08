CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A seven-year-old from Chicago has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting bracelets from colorful rubber bands as a fundraiser to buy personal protective equipment for a children’s hospital.
The endeavor has generated nearly $20,000 for Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.
Hayley Orlinsky has made so many, looping rubber bands of her thumb and index finger again and again, that she no longer has to watch her hands. Her effort has prompted praise and purchases from Chicago politicians, a Broadway actor and her beloved White Sox.
The money has paid for masks, goggles, face shields and gloves for medical workers and visitors.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Police Release Surveillance Video Showing 3 Of The Attackers Who Shot, Killed Retired Fire Lt. Dwain Williams During Carjacking Attempt
- Woman Finally Gets Job After 10 Months, But Is Now Being Ordered To Pay State $31,000 Back — And Blames Fraud
- Chicago Man And Other Business Owners Step In To Help Witnesses Of Crime Afraid Of Retaliations; ‘I Need To Do Something’