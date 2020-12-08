DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A seven-year-old from Chicago has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting bracelets from colorful rubber bands as a fundraiser to buy personal protective equipment for a children’s hospital.

Hayley Orlinsky poses for a portrait Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with several colorful rubber band bracelets she makes in her Chicago home. The 7-year-old has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting the bracelets as a fundraiser, earning nearly $20,000, to buy personal protective equipment for the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The endeavor has generated nearly $20,000 for Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Hayley Orlinsky has made so many, looping rubber bands of her thumb and index finger again and again, that she no longer has to watch her hands. Her effort has prompted praise and purchases from Chicago politicians, a Broadway actor and her beloved White Sox.

Hayley Orlinsky’s tosses a finished bracelet made from colorful rubber bands Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in a bag at her Chicago home. The 7-year-old has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting the bracelets as a fundraiser, earning nearly $20,000, to buy personal protective equipment for the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The money has paid for masks, goggles, face shields and gloves for medical workers and visitors.

Finished colorful rubber band bracelets made by Hayley Orlinsky sit is a plastic container Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in the bedroom of her Chicago home. The 7-year-old has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting the bracelets as a fundraiser, earning nearly $20,000, to buy personal protective equipment for the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

