CHICAGO (CBS) — With the coronavirus pandemic hitting record case numbers in Illinois, and indoor dining and drinking banned, many Chicago restaurants have made heated patios, tents, or other alternatives a priority.
Below is a map showing restaurants around the city that offer heated patios or other forms of cold-weather outdoor dining.
The map is a work in progress, and we are just getting started on suburban restaurants. If you have an addition to make to the list, please fill out the form below.