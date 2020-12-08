CHICAGO (CBS) — A stratus cloud deck is locked in place.

We keep clouds around Tuesday night and add patchy fog to the mix after 10 p.m. The overnight low is 34.

Poor visibility is possible in spots for the morning commute on Wednesday.

Expect a pattern change on Wednesday as high pressure builds overhead allowing the sky to clear. At the same time, mild air moves in and gives us a pair of sunny and milder days.

The high for Wednesday is 50, as is the high for Thursday. For Friday, the high is 46 as it turns cloudy with afternoon rain.

We are watching the storm track on the weekend system. Cold rain is a guarantee as the system gets closer. Snow is the wild card.

Right now, the low looks to track from St. Louis to Fort Wayne, or just to the west.

It is now is still too far out to forecast snow amounts. There are still model differences, so we could end up with zero to several inches.

Saturday looks to be raw, wet, and chilly with rain changing to snow – possibly in the afternoon, but especially at night.

Dry air works in for Sunday as the system departs.

