CHICAGO (CBS)– A convenience store worker shot two armed robbery suspects in Round Lake Beach Monday night.
Police said a man and woman told the employees to get behind the counter at gunpoint at the food a liquor store on Fairfield Road around 11 p.m. One employee got a gun and shot several times at the robbers, hitting both.
The suspects jumped into a waiting vehicle and took off.
When police found the vehicle nearby. The driver and front seat passenger got out and ran away, leaving the suspected robbers behind.
The suspects were take to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. The driver and front passenger have not been located.
