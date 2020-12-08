CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee of the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability was arrested this summer in connection to a burglary and looting incident in August, sources said, but was released without charges, and is now facing an internal investigation.
Sources told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey the COPA employee was arrested in August in connection to burglary and looting.
Chicago Police and COPA would not confirm that information.
COPA, the agency responsible for investigating police shootings and complaints of police misconduct, would only confirm it was notified an employee was arrested and released without charges.
“COPA is separately reviewing this as an internal personnel matter and if misconduct has occurred, the employee will be held accountable,” the agency said in a statement.
“As an agency with high accountability standards and a strict code of conduct, we take these matters very seriously and will work with the Office of Inspector General in any review it may undertake,” said COPA Spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy.