CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer who died from coronavirus is being laid to rest with honors Tuesday.
A private service is underway for Titus Moore who is 46 years old. He served 14 years with the Chicago Police Department.
Police said the 46-year-old officer was found unresponsive at his home, around 11:10 a.m. last Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
COVID-19 was a factor in his death and he also had other health issues.
Late Tuesday, Police Supt. David Brown issued a letter to the force that read in part:
“I am deeply saddened to share with you that an active department member passed away earlier today. I ask that you keep his family in your prayers, and I offer my sincerest condolences to his friends and co-workers….
“I promise we will get through these difficult times together.”
Moore is the fourth Chicago officer to died from COVID-19.
