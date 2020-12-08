DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, COVID-19, CPD

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer who died from coronavirus is being laid to rest with honors Tuesday.

A private service is underway for Titus Moore who is 46 years old. He served 14 years with the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the 46-year-old officer was found unresponsive at his home, around 11:10 a.m. last Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

COVID-19 was a factor in his death and he also had other health issues.

Late Tuesday, Police Supt. David Brown issued a letter to the force that read in part:

“I am deeply saddened to share with you that an active department member passed away earlier today. I ask that you keep his family in your prayers, and I offer my sincerest condolences to his friends and co-workers….

“I promise we will get through these difficult times together.”

Moore is the fourth Chicago officer to died from COVID-19.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff