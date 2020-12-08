RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) — For the first time, we are hearing from the great-aunt of a brother and sister who were shot dead over Thanksgiving weekend in the south suburbs.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday, a suspected killer has been identified. But he remains on the loose.

As their loved ones prepare for the Thursday funeral of Jessica Beal and her brother Damien, they want to make sure the case stays in the public eye – as they continue their quest for justice.

“I’m asking that anybody that knows anything about this, knows where he is, that they turn him in,” said the victims’ great-aunt, Windy Pearson.

“He” is Clarence Hebron, who is wanted by the FBI as the suspect in the double murder Jessica and Damien Beal. The brother and sister were both shot in the chest at Jessica Beal’s Riverdale home on Friday, Nov. 27 – the day after Thanksgiving.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to Hebron’s arrest and conviction. They have not yet specified a dollar amount.

“This may save another life,” Pearson said. “It’s not going to bring my niece and nephew back, if we can keep this from happening again, then that would be the joy in my heart.”

Records show in 2019 Hebron fled from Chicago Police during a traffic stop. He crashed into a car, killing a woman.

“He doesn’t care about anybody’s life,” Pearson said.

Pearson said Hebron had recently gotten out of prison when he went to her great niece’s home on Nov. 27.

“My niece was pregnant. I think it had something to do with the fact that my niece was pregnant,” Pearson said. “He had been incarcerated, and I think that he didn’t believe this child was his.”

After Pearson’s great-niece and great-nephew were found shot at the Riverdale home, an AMBER Alert was issued for Jessica’s 1-year-old son, K’Marion. Hebron is the child’s father.

The boy was later dropped off at a police station and is now being cared for by a relative. Hebron hasn’t been seen since.

“I don’t want this to get lost. I don’t want them to be just two more individuals that become statistical numbers in Chicago, in Riverdale, or any place in Illinois,” Pearson said. “I want people to know this has happened and it doesn’t have to happen again.”

The FBI said it has thought Hebron might be in Michigan or Minnesota, if he is not still in Illinois.

Also From CBS Chicago: