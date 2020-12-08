DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire left a bullet hole in the windshield of a mail truck in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told police that at 12:28 p.m., he was on the street in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street when he heard gunshots and found a bullet hole in a front windshield of a work vehicle.

A neighbor provided a photo of the work vehicle, which was a U.S. Postal Service truck. Postal Inspectors were also called to the scene, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

No one was injured.

Area One detectives were investigating Tuesday afternoon.

The Postal Service asked anyone with information to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 24/7 hotline number at (877) 876-2455. All calls will remain confidential.

