CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire left a bullet hole in the windshield of a mail truck in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.
A witness told police that at 12:28 p.m., he was on the street in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street when he heard gunshots and found a bullet hole in a front windshield of a work vehicle.
A neighbor provided a photo of the work vehicle, which was a U.S. Postal Service truck. Postal Inspectors were also called to the scene, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
No one was injured.
Area One detectives were investigating Tuesday afternoon.
The Postal Service asked anyone with information to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 24/7 hotline number at (877) 876-2455. All calls will remain confidential.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Police Release Surveillance Video Showing 3 Of The Attackers Who Shot, Killed Retired Fire Lt. Dwain Williams During Carjacking Attempt
- Woman Finally Gets Job After 10 Months, But Is Now Being Ordered To Pay State $31,000 Back — And Blames Fraud
- Chicago Man And Other Business Owners Step In To Help Witnesses Of Crime Afraid Of Retaliations; ‘I Need To Do Something’