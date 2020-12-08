CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake Barrington man known around the country for his comfort dogs has died from COVID-19.
Richard Martin was director of K-9 deployments for Lutheran Church Charities.
His golden retrievers went everywhere from O’Hare International Airport to relieves stressed-out holiday travelers to helping victims and first responders cope after mass shootings like the ones at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee this year.
Lutheran Church Charities said Martin was admitted to the ICU on Nov. 21, and died of complications from COVID-19 this past Thursday.
