CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi-truck was left on its side and under a viaduct Tuesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The accident happened at 83rd Street and Jeffery Boulevard where the Chicago Skyway passes overhead.
Chicago Transit Authority bus riders headed south had to get off the bus because of the rollover.
No one was injured.
