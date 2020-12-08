DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:83rd Street, Crash, Jeffery Boulevard, Semi Trailer Truck, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi-truck was left on its side and under a viaduct Tuesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The accident happened at 83rd Street and Jeffery Boulevard where the Chicago Skyway passes overhead.

Chicago Transit Authority bus riders headed south had to get off the bus because of the rollover.

No one was injured.

