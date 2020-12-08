DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Magnificent Mile, Michigan Avenue, The Gap

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Gap will be leaving a big hole in the Magnificent Mile as it announces it plans to close in January.

Signs are already up on the doors.

The three-story, 46,000 square-foot building at 555 N. Michigan Ave. has been home to The Gap since 2000, though The Gap had a presence on the Mag Mile going years before that.

Back in October, The Gap announced it was closing 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores as part of a restricting plan.

There is still a Banana Republic store at 744 N. Michigan Ave., which took over the space once occupied by the Evans Inc. furrier in 1990.

