CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded, one of them fatally, in a shooting Tuesday night in Gary, Indiana.
Police said, around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 2200 block of Grant Street, and found two men had been shot in an SUV that hit a fence and several parked vehicles in a parking lot.
A 23-year-old man from South Holland was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man from Portage was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not available.
Police said investigators believe the incident started on the 2500 block of Grant Street.
The Gary Police Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Also From CBS Chicago: