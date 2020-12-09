CHICAGO (CBS) — Santa and a church in the Roseland neighborhood need your help, or else thousands of Chicago kids may not get a gift for the holiday.
An annual toy drive is held at Another Chance Church, 9550 S. Harvard Ave. Parents and children who need a little boost or help from Santa line up, sometimes for hours.
Every child 13 and under is able to pick up at least one gift.
Tens of thousands of toys are collected each year – except this year, that has not happened.
The pastor of the church, the Rev. Kenyatta Smith, said the church is down 19,000 toys this year. On Wednesday night, he was holding onto his faith that Chicagoans will help.
“We just believe that it’s important for us to get the story out, that somebody may hear it… some well-off person, and want to help the community outreach,” Smith said. “It’s all of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.”
If you would like to help, Another Chance Church has set up a GoFundMe for Operation Cover Chicago 2020, where you will find information on how to donate and help the church reach its goal. Information is also available at the Another Chance Church Facebook page.
