CHICAGO (CBS) — The coronavirus vaccine seems to be on everyone’s mind.
On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Doctor Allison Arwady will give an update on the city’s vaccination plan. It’s set for 1:30 at City Hall.
In terms of who will get the first shots, health care workers who have direct contact with COVID patients are at the top of the list, along with paramedics and other first responders. Up next are people at high risk with certain diseases and those who need oxygen or dialysis.
Older adults in nursing homes are in this phase. Teachers and essential workers are in Phase 3. Phase 4 includes people 65 and older, prisoners and people in homeless shelters.
The final group to receive the COVID vaccine is anyone who does not fit into the other categories. Walgreens Vice President of Pharmacy said the drugstore chain is already preparing to administer the vaccine to the public.
“We’re creating online apps, ways that we can have them sign up online, we can verify their eligibility and schedule times not only for their first shot but also the subsequent shot to ensure they have serious completion where necessary,” said Rick Gates, Walgreens Vice President of Pharmacy.
Walgreens said it will be ready to start giving vaccines in long-term care facilities one to two days after the FDA gives its approval.
