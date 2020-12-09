Northwest Indiana COVID-19 Outbreak Remains Among Worst In StateThree of five counties in Northwest Indiana rank among the worst in the state metrics that assess weekly spread of COVID-19, while the two other counties are not far behind.

Coronavirus In Illinois: 8,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 179 More DeathsIt's the fifth highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, and the 17th time in the past month the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported more than 100 deaths in a single day.

City Of Chicago To Announce COVID Vaccine Distribution PlansIn terms of who will get the first shots, health care workers who have direct contact with COVID patients are at the top of the list, along with paramedics and other first responders. Up next are people at high risk with certain diseases and those who need oxygen or dialysis.

FBI, Metra Police Seek Shooter Who Opened Fire On McCormick Place Station PlatformOn Dec. 1, a man got off a northbound Metra Electric District train at the McCormick Place station, pulled out a collapsible rifle from his backpack, and fired a single shot while standing on the platform