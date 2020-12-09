CHICAGO (CBS) — The Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in the United States as early as Thursday.

Canada approved the same vaccine on Wednesday. Meanwhile British doctors said some people with severe allergies should steer clear of the shot.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports on new details on how the vaccine will get to Chicago and into the arms of those who need it most.

The drugs are sitting frozen one hour north of Chicago. Once they leave cold storage, a clock begins on a system that is chalk full of new rules. From how text messaging will play a part to appointment-based vaccinations.

Under lock, key and 24-hour surveillance is where hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sit frozen solid. A life or death drug sitting in the southern Wisconsin town of Pleasant Prairie.

Dug shipments could begin fast once the FDA approves it Thursday, including 109,000 doses headed south to Illinois with 23,000 thousand doses coming to Chicago. Trucks would move the Chicago batch at -70 degrees Celsius to the city’s cold storage facilities, operating at an undisclosed location under heavy security.

Pre-positioning is the process of moving shipments into regions, under control of health departments who cannot administer the vaccine until the CDC gives final approval. That will likely happen next week.

“We can receive it early to make sure the logistics are in place,” said Doctor Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Once approved, the vaccine would be shipped to Chicago’s 34 hospitals then 128 long term care facilities. The first recipients: health care workers who treat COVID patients. Once the vaccine leaves a deep freezer, a tricky timeline begins:

“Vaccine needs to get into someone’s arm within five days of getting defrosted,” said Arwady.

Chicagoans, like many Americans, will use text messaging for follow-ups.

“For people to let us know if there are any side effects. If there’s any issues,” Arwady said.

Weeks later, the city will start closed points of dispensing the shot; mass vaccination points. By appointment only for the rest of the 400,000 health care workers in the city and other members of the group eligible for this first round.

People will need two doses of the vaccine spread over several weeks.

“The city will be tracking if you get both shots.

The largest Chicago hospitals getting no more than 2,000 doses in the first round. The smallest could get just 200. After this first round, the city hopes to only be in the business of administering the vaccine for about six months.

Those further down the list are more likely to get their vaccine from a Walgreens, CVS or their own physician.

