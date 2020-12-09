DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Garfield Ridge, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in a home in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police are calling this shooting incident “domestic related.”

Police arrived at the home, near Nottingham and 56th streets, just before 1:50 a.m. Police said the homeowner fatally shot a 23-year-old man during a physical altercation.

CBS 2 learned the incident involved an off-duty police officer, but details on the officer have not been released

Police are investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago: