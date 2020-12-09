CHICAGO (CBS)– A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in a home in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Police are calling this shooting incident “domestic related.”
Police arrived at the home, near Nottingham and 56th streets, just before 1:50 a.m. Police said the homeowner fatally shot a 23-year-old man during a physical altercation.
CBS 2 learned the incident involved an off-duty police officer, but details on the officer have not been released
Police are investigating.
