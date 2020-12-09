CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI and Metra Police Department are asking for help identifying the gunman who opened fire with a collapsible rifle on the McCormick Place platform last week.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, a man got off a northbound Metra Electric District train at the McCormick Place station, pulled out a collapsible rifle from his backpack, and fired a single shot while standing on the platform, according to the FBI and Metra Police.
It was unclear who or what he might have been shooting at, but no one was injured.
The man then placed the rifle back into his bag and exited the station. Chicago Police and Metra Police searched the area for the gunman, but could not find him.
Wednesday morning, the FBI released surveillance images of the shooter, a man with close-cropped hair and a receding hairline. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who recognizes him can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report him at tips.fbi.gov. Anonymous tips also can be reported to Metra Police at (312) 322-2800 or via their “Metra COPS” app available for mobile devices.
