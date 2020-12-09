CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire at an auto shop in the West Englewood neighborhood prompted a hazmat response.
The 2-alarm fire broke out at the South Side Auto Collision, near 58th Street and Ashland Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m.
#WestEnglewood – 2 Alarm fire & Level 1 Hazmat at Southside Auto Collision blocks Ashland from 57th to 59th. 58th is blocked from Ashland to Paulina. pic.twitter.com/luKnhNi9Fw
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) December 9, 2020
All surrounding streets awere blocked off as crews responded to the heavy smoke and fire.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
