By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Hazmat, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire at an auto shop in the West Englewood neighborhood prompted a hazmat response.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at the South Side Auto Collision, near 58th Street and Ashland Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m.

All surrounding streets awere blocked off as crews responded to the heavy smoke and fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

