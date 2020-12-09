ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a former Elgin Mental Health Center employee on identity theft charges.
Kayla Brown, 25, of Country Club Hills, has been charged with a total of four felony counts of identity theft. She is an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services, which runs the mental health facility.
On April 19 of last year, state police were called in by Human Services department staff over multiple allegations of identity theft against Brown, who at the time was a mental health technician trainee at the Elgin facility.
In August of this year, the Will County State’s Attorney’s office approved four counts of identity theft against Brown. She surrendered to Joliet police on Tuesday, state police said.
Brown was released on $20,000 bond and is due back in court in Will County on Feb. 10.
State police did not provide information on what kind of information Brown is accused of stealing, whom it belonged to, or how it was used.
