CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban Chicago man was arrested on a federal firearm charge after machine guns and more than 100 “switch” devices were seized from his Robbins home.
Leonard D Johnson, 32, of Robbins was arrested Monday. Federal agents found five firearms, three machine guns and 117 “switch” devices in his home.
Each “switch” tool can turn a semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun.
According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, Johnson, also known as “Scrap,” is in federal custody and a detention hearing is set for Friday afternoon.
“Machine guns pose a dangerous threat to public safety and have no place on Chicago-area streets,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “Federal law enforcement will act swiftly to neutralize the threat posed by illegal machine guns and keep our communities safe.”
Johnson is charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.
