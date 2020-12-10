CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract that guarantees $8 million.
Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.
Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo Lopez.
Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.
