CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week we are focusing on getting on a recruiter’s radar and how to find the right recruiter for you.
“They are on LinkedIn doing powerful searches for both active and passive job candidates all the time,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “You really need to be aware of that and optimize your LinkedIn profile to benefit from all of those recruiter searches.”
Alves said in addition to keeping your LinkedIn profile updated and complete, including your resume, you’ll also want to use key words that are attention-grabbing. Alves said recruiters are looking for keywords and phrases in order to find candidates who will be a good fit for the positions they’re looking to fill.
Alves also said you can increase your chances of finding a job by identifying recruiters who are aligned with roles you’re looking for.
“Try and find recruiters who specialize in the type of work or situation you are looking for,” she said. “There are specialty recruiting firms that focus on coding or that focus on helping moms get back into the workforce full time or part time.
Also From CBS Chicago: