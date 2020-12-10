DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Austin, child abduction, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday evening were searching for a 2-year-old boy who said was abducted by his mother from the South Austin neighborhood.

Kingston Smith was abducted from the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue on Thursday by his biological mother, Jaida Smith, who took the child from his guardian without authority, police said.

At this time, it is not believed the boy is in danger, police said.

Kingston is Black Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes and a light complexion, police said. Police did not indicate what he was last seen wearing.

Kingston Smith

(Credit: Chicago Police)

Anyone with information was asked to call the Area Four Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-8255.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff