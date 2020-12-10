CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday evening were searching for a 2-year-old boy who said was abducted by his mother from the South Austin neighborhood.
Kingston Smith was abducted from the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue on Thursday by his biological mother, Jaida Smith, who took the child from his guardian without authority, police said.
At this time, it is not believed the boy is in danger, police said.
Kingston is Black Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes and a light complexion, police said. Police did not indicate what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Area Four Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-8255.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
- Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots, Kills Son During Domestic-Related Incident In Garfield Ridge
- St. Louis Area Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He’s Never Even Been To Chicago — And He’s Not Alone