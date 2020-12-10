Chicago Bears Briefly Close Halas Hall, Delay Practice Over Latest COVID-19 CaseThe team held all their morning meetings remotely after closing their practice facility, and reopened Halas Hall after getting the all-clear from doctors.

Adam Eaton And White Sox Finalize $8 Million, 1-Year Deal

White Sox First Baseman José Abreu Wins AL Hank Aaron AwardAbreu, 33, already had been named American League Most Valuable Player, and had won a Silver Slugger Award this season.

White Sox Acquire Lance Lynn From Rangers In Trade For Dane Dunning“Lance is one of the most proven and dependable starting pitchers in baseball,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.

White Sox Bringing Back Adam Eaton In Right Field On One-Year Deal, Per ReportsThe White Sox reportedly are reuniting with free agent outfielder Adam Eaton, signing him to a one-year $7 million deal, almost four years to the day they traded Eaton to the Washington Nationals.

Roger Staubach On Army Navy Game: 'I Was More Excited Than Probably Any Game Other Than The Super Bowl'The Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion talks with us about the Army Navy game this weekend and his legendary football career.