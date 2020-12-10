CHICAGO (CBS) — People who admired and loved Lt. Dwain Williams are holding a fundraiser in his honor.
The retired Chicago firefighter was fatally shot a week ago during an attempted carjacking outside the popcorn shop in Morgan Park, which he visited often. There’s now a $33,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four suspects.
RELATED: Police Release Surveillance Video Of 3 Attackers Who Shot, Killed Lt. Dwain Williams During Carjacking Attempt
The fundraiser will take place today at 1:00 at Let’s Get Poppin‘ located at 118th and Western.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
- Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots, Kills Son During Domestic-Related Incident In Garfield Ridge
- St. Louis Area Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He’s Never Even Been To Chicago — And He’s Not Alone