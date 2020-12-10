DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —  People who admired and loved  Lt. Dwain Williams are holding a fundraiser in his honor.

The retired Chicago firefighter was fatally shot a week ago during an attempted carjacking outside the popcorn shop in Morgan Park, which he visited often. There’s now a $33,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four suspects.

RELATED: Police Release Surveillance Video Of 3 Attackers Who Shot, Killed Lt. Dwain Williams During Carjacking Attempt

The fundraiser will take place today at 1:00 at Let’s Get Poppin‘ located at 118th and Western.

