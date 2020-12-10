CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday evening marks the beginning of Hanukkah.
The pandemic is forcing many people to rethink their holiday plans over the next eight days.
This year, some synagogues are planning to remain closed during Chanukah, encouraging families to celebrate safely at home.
Chabad of Bucktown is hosting a pop-up Hanukkah celebration tonight. A public menorah at Ashland and Division will be lit at 5:30 p.m.
Organizers said the pandemic is limiting the scope of the celebration, but the lights will shine as brightly as ever. Crowds will be limited and participants must social distance and wear masks.
Pre-packaged menorah kits and holiday treats-to-go will be distributed.
Also From CBS Chicago: