By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Lake County, Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you live in Lake County, Illinois, you can register to get notified when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to you.

The website portal is now open at AllVax.lakecohealth.org

You’ll be asked a series of questions including the birthdates of family members in your household.

The portal helps the health department create a database to get the right people vaccinated at the right time. It only takes a few minutes.

But some also say it’s easier to fill out the information on a desktop or laptop rather than a cell phone.

You can also register by calling the Lake County Health Department at 847-377-8130.

