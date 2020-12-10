CHICAGO (CBS)– If you live in Lake County, Illinois, you can register to get notified when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to you.
The website portal is now open at AllVax.lakecohealth.org
You’ll be asked a series of questions including the birthdates of family members in your household.
The portal helps the health department create a database to get the right people vaccinated at the right time. It only takes a few minutes.
But some also say it’s easier to fill out the information on a desktop or laptop rather than a cell phone.
You can also register by calling the Lake County Health Department at 847-377-8130.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
- Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots, Kills Son During Domestic-Related Incident In Garfield Ridge
- St. Louis Area Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He’s Never Even Been To Chicago — And He’s Not Alone